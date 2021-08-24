Adams Wealth Management Buys 13 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of WTM stock traded up $10.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,136.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,133.18. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

