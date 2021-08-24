Adicet Bio’s (ACET) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adicet Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $42,932.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $198,579.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $414,899. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

