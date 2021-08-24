Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $36.85 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $4,945,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

