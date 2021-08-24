Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.94. 49,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,866. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

