Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 201,940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $19,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 304,830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.