Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $19.88 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $113.31 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.88.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

