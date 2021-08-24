Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,826 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,081 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 64.4% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 823,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,252,000 after purchasing an additional 209,475 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.