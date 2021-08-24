Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 238 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.12% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $23,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

