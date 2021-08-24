Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Argus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.