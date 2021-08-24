Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 159.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 759.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $811.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $340.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $812.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $731.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

