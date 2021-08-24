Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,389 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AY opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

AY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

