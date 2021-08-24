Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,468 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 442,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 307,084 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 881,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 235,378 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $8,972,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.