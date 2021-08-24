Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,509,000 after acquiring an additional 806,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 117,991 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 492,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,433 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 128.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 96,374 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $4,258,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBX opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,304.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 69,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

