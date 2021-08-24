Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Stryker by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

