Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 144,086 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.41.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

