Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT opened at $175.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.20. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $175.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

