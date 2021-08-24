Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has an average rating of Hold.

ADYEY stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15. Adyen has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $64.24.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

