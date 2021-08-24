Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.24.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $14.86 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a market cap of $701.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

