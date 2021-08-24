Aeternity (AE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.10 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $51.48 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00036646 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015507 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,156,406 coins and its circulating supply is 342,335,462 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

