Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGTI. UBS Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

AGTI stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 2,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,879. Agiliti has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

