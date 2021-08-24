Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Agiliti alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $42,950,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.