AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,303,000 after acquiring an additional 153,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,544,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW opened at $304.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $309.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

