AIA Group Ltd Invests $866,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

