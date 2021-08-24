AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,303 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Glaukos by 215.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $6,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.