Airbloc (ABL) Market Cap Reaches $7.79 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $15,765.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00099160 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.