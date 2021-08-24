Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

AIXXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $25.45 price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.