Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-$1.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.65 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.40.

In other news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.