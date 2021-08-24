Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $697.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $644.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.52 and a 12-month high of $714.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,010,808. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

