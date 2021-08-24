ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ALLETE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,488,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 25.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,122,000 after buying an additional 191,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ALLETE by 30.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,094,000 after buying an additional 93,157 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ALLETE by 103,521.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.65. 171,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,789. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

