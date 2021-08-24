Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.7% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NFG opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.06.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

