Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.64 Million Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of CarGurus worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $278,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $152,341.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $652,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,184 shares of company stock worth $13,603,546 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

