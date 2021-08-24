Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of nCino worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in nCino by 38.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after buying an additional 3,354,680 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,101,000 after buying an additional 255,885 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 131.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 113.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 720,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NCNO opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $360,347.70. Following the sale, the executive now owns 81,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 in the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.16.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

