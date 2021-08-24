Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $8.31 Million Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 217,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XM. Bank of America boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of XM stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion and a PE ratio of -69.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

