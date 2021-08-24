Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,677 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.45% of Service Properties Trust worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $24,237,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 493,236 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,174,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 394,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

