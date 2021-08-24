AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of AFB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. 68,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner acquired 2,000 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

