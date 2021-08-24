Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Owen N. Witte Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALLO opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.31.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 684,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

