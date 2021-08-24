Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $91.23 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $443.73 million and approximately $91.23 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

