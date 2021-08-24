Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $19.74

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.74, but opened at $18.82. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands.

TKNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

