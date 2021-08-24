Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,821.99 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,843.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,650.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.