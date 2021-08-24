Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $31.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2,853.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,650.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,843.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.