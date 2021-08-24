Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,114,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

NYSE:LHX opened at $232.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.38. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

