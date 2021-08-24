Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 38.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 1,002,536 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 337,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 993.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 301,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,735,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

