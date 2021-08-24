Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 145,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 143,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BHK stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.