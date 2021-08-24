Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 121,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 72,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.35. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

