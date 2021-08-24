Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 426.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 262,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its position in Altria Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

