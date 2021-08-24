Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMCR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. 110,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.86.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

