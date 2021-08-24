American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) shares rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.19 and last traded at $47.19. Approximately 49 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.96% of American Century Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.