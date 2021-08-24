Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of IEC Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IEC Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 259.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEC Electronics stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. IEC Electronics Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.03.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

