Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of TIM by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 56,844 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

TIMB opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

