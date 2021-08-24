Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 10,004 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $7,570,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 31.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

RXT stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

